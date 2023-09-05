Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 5, 2023
September 05, 2023 1:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz adjusts his black eye patch during the first day of the budget 2024 debate at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin. Olaf Scholz wears the black eye patch following a jogging accident on the weekend.
2
Palestinians inspect a damaged building following an Israeli army raid in Nour Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank.
3
A car is submerged under water during a storm on mount Pelion, near Volos, Greece.
4
A soldier of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade gives first aid to his wounded comrade near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with the Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Sept. 4, 2023.
September 5, 2023
