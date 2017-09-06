A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A soldier performs a mock rescue during a ceremony to mark Pakistan Defense Day in Lahore.
The International Space Station’s external cameras captured another dramatic view of Hurricane Irma as it made landfall in the Caribbean. The powerful Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph made landfall on several islands while continuing on a westward track.
Police patrol the area as Hurricane Irma slams across islands in the northern Caribbean on in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Motorists head north on US 1 in Key Largo, Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. Keys officials announced a mandatory evacuation for visitors, with residents being told to leave the next day.
