September 6, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Houses damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake are seen in Atsuma town on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
2 Displaced Syrians are seen at a camp in Kafr Lusin near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey in the northern part of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.
3 Light from a train is seen near the Sacramento River as flames from the Delta Fire burn a valley in Delta, California.
4 A bride is presented at a traditional wedding of Bosnian women from Zhupa region, during the "Etno Fest" festival in the village of Kukaj, Kosovo, Sept. 5, 2018. As part of the centuries old tradition, old ladies prepare young brides, painting their faces in many layers of colors while the golden circles symbolize the cycles of life. Today, this tradition is at the verge of extinction.

