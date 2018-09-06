Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
Midterm Elections
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
17:05 - 17:30
LIVE
Top 20 Countdown
Upcoming
17:30 - 18:00
Top 20 Countdown
18:05 - 18:30
VOA Asia
18:30 - 19:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
20:00 - 20:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
20:00 - 20:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
September 6, 2018
September 06, 2018 3:30 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Houses damaged by a landslide caused by an earthquake are seen in Atsuma town on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
2
Displaced Syrians are seen at a camp in Kafr Lusin near the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey in the northern part of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province.
3
Light from a train is seen near the Sacramento River as flames from the Delta Fire burn a valley in Delta, California.
4
A bride is presented at a traditional wedding of Bosnian women from Zhupa region, during the "Etno Fest" festival in the village of Kukaj, Kosovo, Sept. 5, 2018. As part of the centuries old tradition, old ladies prepare young brides, painting their faces in many layers of colors while the golden circles symbolize the cycles of life. Today, this tradition is at the verge of extinction.
Load more
September 6, 2018
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
September 6, 2018
Day in Photos
September 5, 2018
Day in Photos
September 4, 2018
Day in Photos
September 3, 2018
Day in Photos
September 2, 2018
Day in Photos
August 31, 2018
Day in Photos
August 30, 2018
Day in Photos
August 29, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments