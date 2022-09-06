September 6, 2022 day in photos

Accessibility links

Local residents look at debris of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government.
Britain&#39;s outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie come out of 10 Downing Street in London, to deliver a speech before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II.
Smoke billows from Venezuelan ship Taurus 1 burning in the Buenaventura Bay, Valle del Cauca department, Colombia.
