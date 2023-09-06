Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 6, 2023
September 06, 2023 1:30 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People pull a car submerged in the sea at Arapia camping site near Tsarevo along the Bulgarian Black sea coast. Heavy rain and thunderstorms since late Sept. 4 caused rivers to overflow, damaging bridges and causing more than 100 seaside holidaymakers and locals to be evacuated to safer grounds.
2
Burned cars are seen at the site of a Russian military strike in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
3
A local walks past damaged cars, as storm Daniel hits central Greece, in the village of Milina.
4
Containers are scattered next to a train station on the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rains in Istanbul, Turkey. Fierce rainstorms battered neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, triggering flooding that caused at least seven deaths, including two holidaymakers swept away by a torrent that raged through a campsite in northwestern Turkey.
September 6, 2023
