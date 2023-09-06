Accessibility links

September 6, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People pull a car submerged in the sea at Arapia camping site near Tsarevo along the Bulgarian Black sea coast.&nbsp;Heavy rain and thunderstorms since late Sept. 4 caused rivers to overflow, damaging bridges and causing more than 100 seaside holidaymakers and locals to be evacuated to safer grounds.&nbsp;
Burned cars are seen at the site of a Russian military strike in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
A local walks past damaged cars, as storm Daniel hits central Greece, in the village of Milina.
Containers are scattered next to a train station on the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rains in Istanbul, Turkey.&nbsp;Fierce rainstorms battered neighboring Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, triggering flooding that caused at least seven deaths, including two holidaymakers swept away by a torrent that raged through a campsite in northwestern Turkey.&nbsp;
