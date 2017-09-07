A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Pope Francis is greeted by children during a meeting at Narino presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia September 7, 2017..
The Hotel Mercure in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, during the passage of Hurricane Irma, Sept. 6, 2017. France, the Netherlands and Britain sent water, emergency rations and rescue teams to their stricken territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 10 people.
Two white horses play in their enclosure in Frankfurt, Germany.
Prince George holding the hand of his father, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, London.
