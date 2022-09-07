Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 7, 2022
September 07, 2022 1:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, center, in a yellow ceremonial hat, watches a welcome dance performed by Tibetan artists, as he arrives at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India.
2
Australia's Nick Kyrgios smashes his racket after his quarter final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov during the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
3
Rescue workers evacuate quake-affected residents at the site of a landslide near Moxi town, following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, Sept. 6, 2022.
4
Workers carry a painting at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral paintings' restoration site on the outskirts of Paris, France, Sept. 6, 2022.
September 7, 2022
