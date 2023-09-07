Accessibility links

September 7, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A hydrogen train approaches the station of Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.
2 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks at a damaged vehicle while touring a State Border Guard of Ukraine Detached Commandant Office of Security and Resource Supply site in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine.
3 Media wait ahead of a press conference of Japan's talent agency Johnny & Associates chief Julie K. Fujishima in Tokyo.  The niece of Johnny Kitagawa, the late J-pop mogul accused of sexually abusing hundreds of boys and young men over decades, apologized for the abuse he carried out and stepped down as the head of the talent agency her uncle founded.
4 Firefighting crews are seen on a collapsed bridge in the village of Kala Nera as storm Daniel hits central Greece.

