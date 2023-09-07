Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 7, 2023
September 07, 2023 1:15 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A hydrogen train approaches the station of Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.
2
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks at a damaged vehicle while touring a State Border Guard of Ukraine Detached Commandant Office of Security and Resource Supply site in the Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine.
3
Media wait ahead of a press conference of Japan's talent agency Johnny & Associates chief Julie K. Fujishima in Tokyo. The niece of Johnny Kitagawa, the late J-pop mogul accused of sexually abusing hundreds of boys and young men over decades, apologized for the abuse he carried out and stepped down as the head of the talent agency her uncle founded.
4
Firefighting crews are seen on a collapsed bridge in the village of Kala Nera as storm Daniel hits central Greece.
Load more
September 7, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG