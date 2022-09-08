Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

September 8, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A double rainbow forms as people gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in London, Britain. The Palace later announced the Queen's death.
1 A double rainbow forms as people gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in London, Britain. The Palace later announced the Queen's death.
Dust and smoke rise during a reported Russian forces bombing, in the Syrian rebel-held western countryside of Idlib, Syria.
2 Dust and smoke rise during a reported Russian forces bombing, in the Syrian rebel-held western countryside of Idlib, Syria.
Girls walk to their school along a road in Gardez, Paktia porvince, Afghanistan. Five government secondary schools for girls have resumed classes in eastern Afghanistan after hundreds of students demanded they reopen, provincial officials said on September 8.
3 Girls walk to their school along a road in Gardez, Paktia porvince, Afghanistan. Five government secondary schools for girls have resumed classes in eastern Afghanistan after hundreds of students demanded they reopen, provincial officials said on September 8.
An internally displaced flood-affected man washes his clothes in a flood-hit area following heavy rains in Dera Allah Yar town of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province, Pakistan.
4 An internally displaced flood-affected man washes his clothes in a flood-hit area following heavy rains in Dera Allah Yar town of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province, Pakistan.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG