Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 8, 2022
September 08, 2022 2:20 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A double rainbow forms as people gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in London, Britain. The Palace later announced the Queen's death.
2
Dust and smoke rise during a reported Russian forces bombing, in the Syrian rebel-held western countryside of Idlib, Syria.
3
Girls walk to their school along a road in Gardez, Paktia porvince, Afghanistan. Five government secondary schools for girls have resumed classes in eastern Afghanistan after hundreds of students demanded they reopen, provincial officials said on September 8.
4
An internally displaced flood-affected man washes his clothes in a flood-hit area following heavy rains in Dera Allah Yar town of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province, Pakistan.
