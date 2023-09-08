September 8, 2023

2 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends the unveiling ceremony of the new submarine No. 841, named the Hero Kim Kun Ok, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this picture taken Sept. 6, 2023, and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on September 8. North Korea on September 8 announced it had built a "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, the state news agency KCNA reported.