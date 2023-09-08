Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
September 8, 2023
September 08, 2023 1:53 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A vehicle is seen in a collapsed section of road in Hong Kong following record rainfall.
2
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends the unveiling ceremony of the new submarine No. 841, named the Hero Kim Kun Ok, at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this picture taken Sept. 6, 2023, and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on September 8. North Korea on September 8 announced it had built a "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, the state news agency KCNA reported.
3
A European Cave Rescue Association member descends into the Morca cave near Anamur, southern Turkey, as experts work to save an ill American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet).
4
Buses are submerged in floodwater as the Pinios River overflows following torrential rains in the area, in Larissa, Greece.
September 8, 2023
