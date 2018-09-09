Accessibility links
Day in Photos
September 9, 2018
September 09, 2018 1:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers march during a mass rally on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang, North Korea. Thousands of North Korean troops followed by artillery and tanks paraded through Pyongyang as the nuclear-armed country celebrated its 70th birthday.
2
A combination picture shows a serviceman of the Russian National Guard beating a protester during a rally against planned increases to the nationwide pension age in Moscow.
3
Rescue teams from Tokyo Police search for missing people in Astuma after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.
4
Relatives and neighbors of a Kashmiri civil service officer Naveed Jeelani wail as his body was brought home in Srinagar, India-controlled Kashmir. The bodies of Jeelani and his friend Adil Shah were retrieved from the Kolahoi Glacier in Pahalgam valley. Both of them were died while another trekker was injured as they fell in a crevice while coming down from the 4,500-meter-high Kolahoi Glacier on Sept. 7.
September 9, 2018
