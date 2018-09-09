September 9, 2018

4 Relatives and neighbors of a Kashmiri civil service officer Naveed Jeelani wail as his body was brought home in Srinagar, India-controlled Kashmir. The bodies of Jeelani and his friend Adil Shah were retrieved from the Kolahoi Glacier in Pahalgam valley. Both of them were died while another trekker was injured as they fell in a crevice while coming down from the 4,500-meter-high Kolahoi Glacier on Sept. 7.