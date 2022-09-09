Accessibility links
September 9, 2022
Day in Photos
September 9, 2022
September 09, 2022 2:57 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A mourner is overcome with emotion as he pays his respects at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London.
2
The sails of Australia's iconic Opera House in Sydney are lit up with a picture of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her life.
3
An idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken for immersion on the final day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.
4
Britain's King Charles III, back to camera, greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London.
September 9, 2022
