Serial Stowaway Arrested at Airport Days After Release From Jail

A "serial stowaway" has been arrested again at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport just three days after she was released from jail after flying from the Midwest U.S. city to London without a ticket.

Marilyn Hartman, 66, was arrested early Sunday after police were called about a woman refusing to leave the airport. They initially could not find her, but after search they found and identified Hartman in Terminal 3. She was charged with criminal trespassing on state land and a violation of a bail bond.

The latest arrest is one of a string of similar crimes that spans years. Hartman was released Thursday after being arrested last week for bypassing security and boarding a flight to London without a ticket or boarding pass.

She was arrested in London and returned to Chicago. She was ordered by the judge to stay away from airports, which is what led to her being charged with violation of a bail bond Sunday.

Hartman has been arrested several times across the country for trying to evade airport security. The Chicago Tribune reports that in December 2015 she told NBC-Ch. 5 that she "may have" boarded planes without a ticket eight times.