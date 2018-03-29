Sessions Says Prosecutor Reviewing Republican Complaints Against FBI 

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed on Thursday that last year he asked a federal prosecutor in Utah to investigate Republican allegations of misconduct against the Justice Department and the FBI, according to a letter he sent to lawmakers.

In the letter, Sessions said he wanted U.S. Attorney John Huber to review a variety of issues, including whether the FBI made missteps when it sought a warrant to conduct surveillance on a former adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Sessions stopped short of appointing a special counsel to probe the claims, saying he would wait first for Huber’s findings.