Indonesian Parliament Speaker Detained in Graft Scandal

Indonesia's anti-corruption agency has taken the country's parliament speaker into custody over his alleged role in a $170 million graft scandal.

Setya Novanto was taken to a detention center late Sunday and a spokesman for the Corruption Eradication Commission said he will be held for 20 days for questioning.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Authorities accuse Novanto of being among a group of officials who used the introduction of a new national identification card system to steal government funds.

Police tried to arrest Novanto last week during a raid on his home, but he was not there.

On Thursday night, it was announced that his car had crashed and he had checked into Permata Hijau hospital in South Jakarta. His lawyer said Friday he was put under armed guard at a hospital by the anti-graft investigators.

Doctors said Sunday there was no need for Novanto to remain hospitalized, and he was seen wearing an orange vest worn by detainees as he was transferred from the hospital to a detention facility.