Several Black Colleges Receive Bomb Threats for Second Day

Several historically Black colleges and universities, known as HBCUs, received a second round of bomb threats Tuesday following similar threats on Monday.

Among those receiving threats Tuesday were Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia in Washington; Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida; Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky; Fort Valley State in Fort Valley, Georgia; Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana; Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia; and Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

The threats again resulted in canceled classes and shelter-in-place orders.

There have been no explosions and no word of any bombs found.

The FBI took note of Monday’s threats that prompted lockdowns and investigations by law enforcement.

"The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country, and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately,” the FBI said in a statement.

On Monday, Howard University, Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Bethune-Cookman University (Daytona Beach, Florida), Bowie State University (Bowie, Maryland), Albany State University (Albany, Georgia) and Delaware State University (Dover, Delaware) confirmed the threats.

"Classes have been canceled, and students are to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued. University operations will be suspended until further notice and campus entry will be limited at this time," Southern University and A&M College said in an initial message on its website. The school later announced that it had received an all-clear and would resume classes and normal operations on Tuesday.

News reports say that at Howard, the scene "was cleared without any hazardous material found." Bethune-Cookman, Bowie State, and Delaware State were also cleared.

A message on Albany State's website said, "At this time, all campuses, classes, and university operations are canceled until further notice." The announcement also said, "Once the investigation is complete, you will receive an all-clear message."

This is the second spate of bomb threats in recent weeks against HBCUs. Several schools received threats in early January and were cleared.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.