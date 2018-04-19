Shallow Indonesia Quake Kills 3, Damages Hundreds of Homes

A shallow earthquake in central Indonesia has killed three people and damaged more than 300 homes.

Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the magnitude-4.4 quake that occurred Wednesday at a depth of 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) was centered about 52 kilometers (32 miles) north of Kebumen, a densely populated district of Central Java province.



Central Java's Disaster Management Agency head Sarwo Pramana said Thursday the quake which was felt in many parts of the province killed two elderly people and a 13-year-old boy who were crushed by collapsing buildings.



He said 21 people were hospitalized with injuries and more than 2,100 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters.



Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."