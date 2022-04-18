Shanghai: COVID Positive vs. COVID Negative

The COVID outbreak in Shanghai has begun pitting some COVID negative people against some who have tested positive for the virus.

Reuters reports that some COVID test results have ended up on apartment buildings’ WeChat groups.

A foreign resident had trouble uploading his tests results to his health app and his apartment building’s management attempted to block his family’s food deliveries unless he shared his results with his fellow apartment dwellers, a privacy violation.

In some cases, people who had been placed in quarantine were not able to gain access to their apartments once released from quarantine, a violation of state guidelines.

The Associated Press reports that one Shanghai quarantine center has 50,000 cots and no hot water for showers.

In India, the health ministry said Monday that new daily COVID cases had jumped to 2,183. Sunday, new cases totaled 1,150.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported Monday that it has recorded more than 504,577 global COVID cases and 6.2 million global deaths. The center said more than 11 billion vaccines have been administered.