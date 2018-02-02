Shanghai Police: Van Crash, Explosion Likely Accident

Shanghai police say a minivan crash downtown is believed to be an accident and not an attack. The driver was smoking while transporting gas tanks through the heart of the Chinese financial hub, they said.



Eighteen people were sent to hospitals for treatment after the Friday morning crash, with three reported to be seriously injured.



The city government said the van veered onto a sidewalk and burst into flames around 9 a.m. near People’s Park.



Local media reported the vehicle was carrying six people and several tanks of gas.



Videos on social media showed injured people lying on the pavement next to a Starbucks cafe.

The crash comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to speak in Shanghai.