Multiple People Killed in Florida Workplace Shooting

Several people were killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando, Florida, on Monday morning, said the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which offered no additional details about the incident other than the location and that it

was contained.



"Now investigating tragic incident," the sheriff's office posted on Twitter.



WATCH: Orlando Sheriff statement about shooting incident

Citing unidentified law enforcement sources, WFTV said in a live streaming broadcast that four victims and a shooter had died.



The shooting occurred in an industrial area with multiple warehouses on Forsyth Road and Hanging Moss Road, the sheriff's office said.

WFTV said investigators had determined the shooter's identity.



The television station interviewed a woman who said her sister was in a washroom when she "heard a bang" in her workplace. She emerged and saw someone on the floor.



"My boss is dead," the employee told her sister in a cellphone call.



The woman told reporters her sister was not shot but was receiving medical attention due to the shock of what she witnessed. Neither woman was identified.



The shooting took place almost a year after 49 people were killed on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. At least 58 people were also injured.



Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before," Florida Governor Rick Scott said in a statement. "I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence."