Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Shipping Firm Says Projectile Hit Tanker Off Coast of Oman 

This undated photo made available by Nabeel Hashmi shows the oil tanker Pacific Zircon, in Jebel Ali port, in Dubai, Aug. 16, 2015. An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman.

An Israeli-owned shipping company said Wednesday one of its tankers carrying gas oil was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

Eastern Pacific Shipping said in a statement there was minor damage to the hull of the Pacific Zircon, but that all crew members were safe with no reported injuries.

The statement said preliminary reports indicate the tanker was struck Tuesday afternoon about 240 kilometers off Oman.

Maritime sources cited by Reuters and an official cited by The Associated Press said a drone was suspected of attacking the vessel.

The Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping is owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG