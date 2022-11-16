Shipping Firm Says Projectile Hit Tanker Off Coast of Oman 

An Israeli-owned shipping company said Wednesday one of its tankers carrying gas oil was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

Eastern Pacific Shipping said in a statement there was minor damage to the hull of the Pacific Zircon, but that all crew members were safe with no reported injuries.

The statement said preliminary reports indicate the tanker was struck Tuesday afternoon about 240 kilometers off Oman.

Maritime sources cited by Reuters and an official cited by The Associated Press said a drone was suspected of attacking the vessel.

The Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping is owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.