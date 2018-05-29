Belgium: Shooter Kills 2 Police Officers, 1 Other Person

Federal prosecutors are investigating the shooting deaths of two police officers and a third person Tuesday in the eastern Belgian city of Liege in what police suspect was a terror attack.



The gunman shot the officers in the morning outside a cafe on a major thoroughfare before fleeing to a high school where he briefly took a hostage, officials said.

A spokesman for the Liege prosecutors, Catherine Collignon, told AFP the third victim was a motorist who was driving in the area.

The shooter, who was killed by police, was released from prison on Monday, according to the Belgian broadcaster RTBF. The broadcaster said the suspect was known for committing minor infractions and had no known association to extremism.

The shootings occurred as Belgium is on high alert after a series of attacks in the capital of Brussels over the past few years for which Islamic State has claimed responsibility.