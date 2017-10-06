Shooter's Motive Still Unknown, Las Vegas Police Say

Las Vegas police said Friday that they still had no motive for the shooter who killed at least 58 people and wounded hundreds more at an outdoor country music concert this week.

At a news conference, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told reporters police were still searching for clues to why Stephen Paddock fired repeatedly on concertgoers from a window of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

McMahill said police had "no indication" anyone else was in the hotel room while Paddock was firing. He said police had examined all video footage available and had compiled a timeline of Paddock's actions leading up to the shooting Sunday evening.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police said they had found the car they were looking for as part of the investigation into the deadly mass shooting. They said they found the Hyundai Tucson while executing a search warrant in Reno at the home Paddock shared with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

In recent days, investigators have found that days and months before carrying out the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history, Paddock rented hotel rooms overlooking other music festivals in Las Vegas as well as in Chicago.

View of festival site

Media reports citing law enforcement officials said Paddock reserved two rooms in Chicago in August that overlooked the site of the Lollapalooza festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of music fans yearly. Paddock did not check into the rooms, and it is unknown whether he was in Chicago that weekend.

Rooms were also reserved in Paddock's name in a Las Vegas building that overlooked the Life is Beautiful alternative music festival, held a week before Sunday's country music festival, said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas police.

Hotel employees at the Mandalay Bay resort said that Paddock had specifically requested an upper-floor room with a view of the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

Investigators found 23 guns inside Paddock's hotel room and 12 "bump stock" devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously. The gunman also set up multiple cameras looking into the hallway outside the room, apparently to monitor the police response.

Lombardo said Paddock fired about 200 rounds of ammunition into the hallway outside his suite, wounding a security guard who had come to investigate. The wounded guard stayed in place to help police despite his injuries.

Another 26 guns were found at two of Paddock's homes in Nevada.