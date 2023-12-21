Shooting in Prague Kills 15 People

Police and emergency services officials in Prague say at least 15 people were killed and as many as 30 were wounded in a shooting on a college campus in the Czech capital.

Police said they responded to a call about 3 p.m. to Charles University, which is located on Prague's Jan Palach Square in the historic Old Town district. They reported that at least one university building, the square and several surrounding streets were evacuated.

Police later said the shooter had been “eliminated,” without offering details about the shooter or the victims. In a statement, Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said no other assailant was at the scene and urged people to cooperate with police.

Video posted to social media showed people fleeing the square as emergency vehicles arrived at the scene. One witness told Czech television he saw a young man brandishing what the witness thought was an automatic weapon.

Charles University is about 500 meters (547 yards) from the historic Charles Bridge, a popular tourist attraction in the city.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.