5 Killed in Shooting Outside Church in Russia's Dagestan Region

Russian news reports say a gunman has opened fire on people leaving a church service in the North Caucasus region of Dagestan, killing and least five people and wounding four others.

The Tass news agency said the shooting occurred Sunday outside a church in the town of Kizlyar. The assailant was killed by police.

"The shooter was shot dead," Kizlyar’s Mayor Alexander Shuvalov told Tass, adding that two police officers were among those wounded.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Dagestan is a predominantly Muslim region between Chechnya and the Caspian Sea.

Some information for this report was provided by AP.