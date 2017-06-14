Congressman Scalise Shot Outside Washington

U.S. Congressman Stephen Scalise was shot Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia just south of Washington, according to local emergency response officials.

Scalise is reported to be in stable condition after being shot in the hip as he and other Republican congressional lawmakers were practicing for an annual baseball game scheduled for Thursday.



Reports say at least five other people appear to have been wounded. Alexandria police said on Twitter that the suspect had been detained.

President Donald Trump said he and Vice President Mike Pence are monitoring the situation. "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected," Trump said in a statement.

Scalise is Majority Whip in the House of Reprentatives, a position that ensures discipline and rallies votes within the majority Republican party.

Fellow Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was also on the scene. Brooks told CNN that at least two law enforcement officers and one congressional staffer were apparently shot.

Brooks said Scalise "was not able to move on his own power" and was "dragging his body from the second base infield to the outfield to get away from the shooter while all this firing was going on."

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

WATCH: EMT at scene of shooting