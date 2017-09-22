Accessibility links

Showtime Making Series of Clinton-Patterson Thriller

  • Associated Press
FILE - Photo combo shows former President Bill Clinton (L) at a political event at Upper Moreland High School in Willow Grove, Pa., on April 12, 2012, and author James Patterson at a photo session in New York on Aug. 30, 2016.
NEW YORK — 

Showtime has won a bidding war to develop former President Bill Clinton and powerhouse author James Patterson's upcoming thriller, "The President is Missing," into a television series.

The network announced the deal Friday, months away from the book's publication next June.

In the collaboration with Patterson, Clinton provides an insider's perspective of having been in the White House. It's the first time that Clinton has helped write fiction.

Showtime's affiliation with CBS, and the corporation's boss Leslie Moonves, helped seal the deal. Moonves knows Clinton, and Patterson helps with the production of the CBS series "Zoo" and "Instinct."

