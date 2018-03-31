Sierra Leone Votes for President

Voters in Sierra Leone are going to the polls Saturday for a runoff presidential election, after none of the 16 candidates failed to clinch the 55 percent of votes necessary to win in the first round earlier this month.

The presidential vote was scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed so the High Court could hear a complaint from a member of the All People’s Congress party.

Voters are casting their ballots for either the ruling APC’s presidential candidate Dr. Samura Matthew Wilson Kamara or the Sierra Leone People’s Party presidential candidate Julius Maada Bio.

Kamara ran on a platform of continuing the APC’s track record of infrastructure development. But opposition groups pointed to alleged corruption by the ruling party, as well as poor handling of crises such as the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

This is the second time opposition candidate Bio has run for the country’s top government job. He lost the 2012 election to current President Ernest Bai Koroma who must step down this year after serving two terms.