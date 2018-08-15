Accessibility links

'Simpsons' Creator Brings Animated Fantasy Show to Netflix

Matt Groening, at right, and from left, Josh Weinstein, Abbi Jacobson and Eric Andre, cast members of the Netflix series "Disenchantment," pose for a photo during the Netflix portrait session at Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., July 29, 2018.

LOS ANGELES — 

The creator of the long-running animated TV series The Simpsons brings his first new show in 20 years to Netflix this week, a story that centers around a drunken princess, an elf and a demon.

Set in a medieval world called Dreamland, Disenchantment is creator Matt Groening's take on shows like HBO's blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Speaking at the show's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, Groening said the program is "more emotional" than The Simpsons or his other animated hit, Futurama. He said Netflix gave him "free rein" to create whatever he wanted.

Netflix will release all 10 episodes of Disenchantment on Friday.

