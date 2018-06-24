Singapore Revises Cost of Trump-Kim Summit

Singapore has revised what it spent on the historic U.S.-North Korea summit, reporting a tab of $12 million as opposed to earlier reports of nearly $15 million.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said most of the cost went toward security for U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“It is a cost we are willing to pay” to contribute to a meeting that is in Singapore’s “profound interest,” Lee said.

The tiny city-state rolled out a massive security operation for the summit, deploying thousands of police officers. It also paid the expenses of the large North Korean delegation, including Kim's stay at the posh St. Regis hotel, according to the BBC.

Both leaders spent three days in Singapore for the June 12 meeting.

The first-ever meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States did not produce any concrete agreements, but Trump and Kim did sign a document in which Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," while Trump "committed to provide security guarantees" to North Korea.

The document also calls for the two countries to jointly work on efforts to build a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, to establish new U.S.-North Korea relations, and to recover the remains of prisoners of war and military members missing in action.