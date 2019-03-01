Accessibility links

Singapore to Buy US-Made F-35 Fighter Jets

  • VOA News
FILE - A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet is seen in its hangar at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, in the eastern U.S. state of Maryland, Oct. 28, 2015.

Singapore plans to upgrade a fleet of US-made fighter jets with an initial purchase of four more advanced F-35 models to replace F-16s.

The defense minister of the city-state, Ng Eng Hen, told parliament Friday that the price has not been determined.

A request to buy the Lockheed Martin jets would be subject to U.S. congressional approval.

Ng said that the price of the F-35 supersonic plane has been steadily falling and currently ranges from $90 million to $115 million.

Singapore’s military is planning to fully replace its current fleet of F-16 American-made fighter jets within a decade.

