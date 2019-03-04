Accessibility links

Single Winner Claims $1.5 Billion US Jackpot

  • VOA News
FILE - Media, at left, record people entering the KC Mart in Simpsonville, S.C., after it was announced the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at the store, Oct. 24, 2018.

The lottery commission in the southeastern U.S. state of South Carolina said the winner of a $1.5 billion Jackpot has stepped forward to claim the prize.

But officials said the person claiming the largest lottery payout to a single winner in U.S. history wishes to remain anonymous.

The winner has opted to receive the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000.

The winning ticket was sold between in late October at a convenience store in Simpsonville, a suburb of the city of Greenville.

The winner had until April 19 to claim the jackpot.

