Single Winner Claims $1.5 Billion US Jackpot

The lottery commission in the southeastern U.S. state of South Carolina said the winner of a $1.5 billion Jackpot has stepped forward to claim the prize.

But officials said the person claiming the largest lottery payout to a single winner in U.S. history wishes to remain anonymous.

The winner has opted to receive the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000.

The winning ticket was sold between in late October at a convenience store in Simpsonville, a suburb of the city of Greenville.

The winner had until April 19 to claim the jackpot.