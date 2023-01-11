Six Wounded in Paris Knife Attack

Authorities in France say an attacker armed with a knife wounded six people Wednesday morning at a busy train station in Paris.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters police shot the attacker, who was “between life and death” after being taken to a hospital.

The attack happened at the Gare du Nord station, one of the busiest in Europe.

The motive for the attack was unclear, and authorities say they have opened a criminal investigation.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.