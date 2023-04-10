Sixth Body Found in French Alps Following Avalanche

French rescue services have found a sixth body following an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc in the French Alps and have now called off their search, local authorities said on Monday.

The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day Sunday on the Armancette glacier, which is near the village and ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie.

The rescue team ended their search because they knew of no other missing persons, said Emmanuel Coquand, spokesperson for the authorities in the Haute-Savoie region.

Coquand declined to comment on the identity of the six people killed. Local media said two of them were mountain guides and the other four were their clients, all French, including a young woman and man in their 20s and a couple in their 40s.

Prosecutors in Bonneville who are investigating the incident did not immediately respond to questions regarding the identity of the dead people.

Coquand said the six had been skiing off-piste, or out of area, when the avalanche struck.

The avalanche covered a wide area of one kilometer by 500 meters (at an altitude of 3,500 meters, he said, adding that its causes were being investigated. There was no weather warning before the avalanche.