Sixth Child Dies After Australian Bouncy Castle Accident

A sixth child has died after a bouncy castle accident in the island state of Tasmania in Australia. A police investigation is continuing.

A sixth child who had been injured in an accident in the Tasmanian port city of Devonport last week has died. Eleven-year-old Chace Harrison, who died Sunday afternoon, was injured Thursday when a bouncy castle and several inflatable balls were lifted off the ground in high winds at a school event.

State Premier Peter Gutwein said, “I am certain that all Tasmanians share with me a deep sadness and the heartache that young Chace Harrison, another child involved in this terrible tragedy, has now passed away.”

Two children remain in a critical condition in the Royal Hobart Hospital, while a third is recovering from his injuries at home. Investigators believe the children fell from a height of about 10 meters.

Meanwhile, the police inquiry into one of Australia’s worst playground disasters is continuing.

It could take several weeks to complete. The authorities have not said how many children were on the inflatable device at the time or if it was tethered to the ground.

Tasmania police commissioner Darren Hine says specialist help is arriving from other parts of the country.

“We have accepted an offer from New South Wales police to assist in conducting interviews in relation to this tragic event. Four forensic child interviewers will travel to Tasmania today to help conduct interviews with young witnesses over the coming days,” Hine said.

An expert in amusement park safety says some smaller bouncy castles don't adhere to Australian safety regulations and can be bought from overseas retailers for about $600.

David Randall, from DRA Safety Specialists in the state of Queensland, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that some imports can be unsafe.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a lot of these devices coming from overseas, China, where they are manufactured without adequate instructions on them, and people are unaware of the risks of them being picked up and blown by extreme winds,” Randall said.

A floral tribute to the schoolchildren who died and were injured at the school in northwest Tasmania continues to grow.

An online fundraising page created to support the families of the victims has raised more than $850,000.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the tragedy was “unthinkably heartbreaking.”