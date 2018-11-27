Accessibility links

Slovenia Appoints First Female Army Chief 

Slovenian Maj. Gen. Alenka Ermenc is pictured in Ljubljana, Nov. 23, 2018. Slovenia's government has appointed her as army chief of staff.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA — 

Slovenia appointed Maj. Gen. Alenka Ermenc as chief of the army, the government said Tuesday, making her the only woman in charge of a NATO country's military.

Ermenc is the first female chief of the general staff of the Slovenian army. She takes over from Alan Geder on Wednesday.

Ermenc has served in the army since 1991, the year Slovenia declared independence from Yugoslavia. She studied at the Royal College of Defense Studies and King's College University, both in London.

Her promotion came after a change of government in September, when center-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec took power following a June general election.

