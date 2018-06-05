Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Two Men Plead Guilty to Smuggling Illegal Immigrants into US from Canada

  • VOA News
FILE - Border Patrol agent Eric Mendoza speaks to the driver of a tractor-trailer waiting to pass through the Laredo North vehicle checkpoint in Laredo, Texas, on Feb. 2, 2018.

Two men, one from Mexico and the other from Honduras, face up to 10 years in prison for smuggling 14 illegal immigrants across the Canadian border into Vermont.

Alberto Alvarado-Castro and Hector Perez-Alvarado both pleaded guilty Monday in a federal court in Burlington, Vermont.

"This case serves as an excellent example of the dedication and hard work put forth by Border Control agents to keep our country and communities safe," U.S. Border Patrol official Robert Garcia said. "Our agents did an outstanding job thwarting this smuggling attempt and the U.S. Attorney's Office did an excellent job prosecuting it."

The two defendants admitted guiding the illegal immigrants through the woods, from Quebec, Canada, to a van in Derby, Vermont, to avoid the U.S. border crossing.

They made multiple trips driving the illegal immigrants, who were from Guatemala and Mexico, to a motel in Derby and were arrested on the last trip.

Both defendants will be sentenced in September.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG