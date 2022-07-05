Accessibility links
USA
Snapshots of July 4 Fireworks From Across the US
July 05, 2022 10:07 AM
Fireworks burst on the National Mall above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, July 4, 2022.
Spectators gather along Williamsburg's waterfront, in the New York borough of Brooklyn, for the Macy's fireworks display as fireworks explode from barges on the East River to celebrate Independence Day, in New York, July 4, 2022.
Fireworks explode over the Washington Monument at the National Mall during the Independence Day celebrations in Washington, July 4, 2022.
Fireworks explode over the Washington Monument at the National Mall during the Independence Day celebrations in Washington, July 4, 2022
