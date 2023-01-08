Accessibility links

Snow is a No-Show as Europe Feels the Winter Heat

People ski on a cross country slope in Ramsau, Austria, Jan. 6, 2023.
RAMSAU, Austria — 

Mild weather has left many regions of Europe that would normally be blanketed in snow at this time of year bare, and winter sports resorts are fearing for the future.

Many are using snow machines to make artificial pistes or ‘snow runs’ leaving thin white lines snaking through otherwise green and brown landscapes.

People ride the chair lift above the ski track without any snow on Bjelasnica mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia, Jan. 4, 2023.
People ride the chair lift above the ski track without any snow on Bjelasnica mountain near Sarajevo, Bosnia, Jan. 4, 2023.

In the Swiss village of Adelboden, organizers of Saturday's ski World Cup race grappled with above-freezing temperatures to ensure athletes could compete in the popular event while spectators basked in the blazing sunshine.

Michael Hayboeck of Austria soars through the air at the fourth stage of 71th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, Jan. 6, 2023.
Michael Hayboeck of Austria soars through the air at the fourth stage of 71th Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, Jan. 6, 2023.

Experts say this season's lack of snow offers a glimpse of winters to come, as global temperatures keep rising due to human-caused climate change.

Competitors inspect the small strip of snow where they will compete in an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Jan. 4, 2023.
Competitors inspect the small strip of snow where they will compete in an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Jan. 4, 2023.

The impact is likely to be felt far beyond the regional tourist industry. Winter snow in European mountains such as the Alps is an important natural water store for parts of a continent that's already suffering regular droughts the rest of the year.

Alpine peaks which would normally be covered by snow are seen above the village of Naklo, Slovenia, Jan. 4, 2023.
Alpine peaks which would normally be covered by snow are seen above the village of Naklo, Slovenia, Jan. 4, 2023.

