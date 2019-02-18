4 Soldiers Killed In Disputed Kashmir

Militants have killed at least four soldiers in India-administered Kashmir.

A gunfight between the two factions erupted Monday when the militants opened fire on troops conducting a search operation.

Two people were also wounded in the shootout.

The Pakistan-based Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammad has taken responsibility for a suicide car bombing that targeted a paramilitary convoy on Thursday and killed at least 40 soldiers – the worst attack in the restive region in decades.

India accuses Pakistan of providing sanctuary to the Jaish-e-Mohammad and has demanded Islamabad stop supporting terror groups operating from its territory.

Islamabad has rejected any link to the attack on Thursday.

India and Pakistan each administer a part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding Indian-controlled Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or established as an independent country.