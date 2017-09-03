Al-Shabab Carries Out Deadly Attack on Somali Military Base

Al-Shabab militants carried out a suicide car bombing on a Somali military base killing at least seven soldiers north of the main city of Kismayo, regional officials tell VOA.

Officials said militants detonated two suicide car bombs at a military checkpoint before heavily armed militants attacked the base early Sunday at Bulogudud town.

A spokesman for the Jubbland regional administration, Abdinasir Serar, told VOA Somali more than 10 other soldiers were wounded in the dawn attack.

The al-Shabab militant group claimed killing 26 government troops and seizing vehicles and weapons.

There is no independent confirmation of either report.

Officials said the fighting in the area lasted two hours because reinforcements sent from Kismayo were ambushed. Military sources have told VOA that al-Shabab militants breached the base, but Serar denies this.

“They did not seize the base and they did not enter it,” he said. “They were firing from the edges of the town, but the two vehicles that blew up got closer to the base.”

The attacked base was used by jointly by the Somali military and Jubbaland regional forces.