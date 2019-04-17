4 Killed in Mogadishu Car Bombings

At least four people were killed and 13 others were injured when a car bomb exploded Wednesday on a key Mogadishu road, according to witnesses and medical services.

The car was parked on the Maka Al-Mukarama road and went off about 3:20 p.m. local time near the Waberi district police station. The militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

Somali police say four people were killed and five others were injured.

It was the second bombing Wednesday in the Somali capital. Earlier, a regional intelligence official survived an explosion from a device fitted to his car on the same road. The officer was not in the car when the explosion occurred, according to security sources but the explosion damaged three other vehicles.

The explosion occurred at a time when traffic movement in Mogadishu is restricted by numerous security roadblocks and checkpoints.

The presence of al-Shabab has increased in the city following a series of U.S. military airstrikes against the group in rural areas.