Somalia's Parliament Drops Impeachment of President 

Weeks of bickering and negotiation in Somalia's parliament have stopped an effort to remove President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo though impeachment.

Opponents and supporters of the president agreed in writing that the impeachment motion was "invalid" on Thursday. Analysts said the letter from parliament was a political lifeline for the besieged president.

Farmajo was accused of violating the constitution by signing what his opponents said were secret commercial deals with Ethiopia and Eritrea, as well as unilaterally appointing judges and army commanders.

Impeachment signatures questioned

An impeachment motion needs the support of 92 of the 275 members of parliament. Fourteen of the MPs who were listed on the document complained that they did not actually sign the paper.

The parliamentary leadership also argued that the impeachment effort was placed in the wrong court.

A similar motion last March against the former speaker, professor Mohamed Osman Jawari, caused a bitter argument over its validity, and finally brought his resignation.