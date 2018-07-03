Eco-Jihadism: Somali Terrorist Group Bans Plastic Bags

The Somalia-based terrorist group al-Shabab has banned single-use plastic bags because of the threat they pose to the environment.

Radio Andalus, the radio station run by the extremist group, broadcast news of the ban, saying discarded plastic bags "pose a serious threat to the well-being of humans and animals alike."

The group also banned the logging of native trees.

Mohamed Abu Abdalla, the group's governor for southern Somalia, said details of how the plan would be implemented would be announced later.

Plastic bags join a long list of outlawed items in al-Shabab-controlled areas, including western music, movies, satellite dishes and humanitarian agencies.

The al-Qaida-linked group has been pushing to impose the Saudi-inspired Wahhabi version of Islam in Somalia. It has imposed a strict version of Sharia in areas under its control.