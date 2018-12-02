Some Evacuation Orders Lifted for California Wildfire Area

Authorities are lifting evacuation orders for some northern California communities ravaged by the state's deadliest wildfire but say no traffic will be allowed into the town of Paradise.



The Butte County Sheriff's Office on Sunday said residents of neighborhoods in nearby Magalia can return to the area at noon on Sunday and public access will resume 24 hours later.

Authorities said late Saturday the number of people listed missing since the wildfire has dropped to 25. That's about half the people reported missing a day earlier and a fraction of the 1,300 unaccounted for about two weeks ago.



Thousands of people were forced to flee the deadly Nov. 8 fire. Anyone who can't be reached by a friend or relative is put on the list until they are tracked down.