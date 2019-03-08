Some House Republicans Broke with Party on Omar Resolution

It wasn't just Democrats who had difficulty remaining unified after one of their most liberal members was accused of anti-Semitism for suggesting that House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances.

Almost two dozen Republicans stirred up a mini-tempest within their party for opposing the Democratic resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry in a Thursday vote.



Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, broke with other top party leaders. She called the resolution crafted after Rep. Ilhan Omar's controversial comments "a sham put forward by Democrats to avoid condemning one of their own and denouncing vile anti-Semitism."



Rep. Lee Zeldin, one of the few Jewish Republicans in the House, said the resolution should have condemned Omar directly.