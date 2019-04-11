Some Sudanese Oppose Idea of Military Council

Naba Mohideen contributed to this report from Khartoum; Peter Clottey and Ayen Bior from Washington.



KHARTOUM/WASHINGTON — Some demonstrators cheering the fall of Omar al-Bashir in Sudan are condemning the military council set to replace him.

The Sudan Professional Association, a key organizer of the recent protests against al-Bashir, issued a statement rejecting the defense minister's announcement that a transitional, army-led council will rule Sudan for the next two years.

The SPA appealed for a "civilian transitional government" and called on people to continue the sit-in at army headquarters in Khartoum that began Saturday.

Two protesters in Khartoum also objected to the army takeover.

"The army announcement was disappointing," Mohamed Ali told VOA. "Because it didn't fulfill all missions of the revolution, I ask protestors to sit-in in front of army headquarters till the achievement of Sudan's revolution."

Suha Ahmed said protesters will not accept two more years of military rule. "After 30 years of the rule, we'll still be at a sit-in, until our demands are responded to with a transitional civil government, for a free, democratic, stable Sudan," she said.

Professor Hassan Hajji, a political science lecturer at the University of Khartoum, said some opposition groups will refuse any proposal for a military government.

"They need a civilian cabinet to be formed and this would be a transition government that would prepare for the general election," he told VOA Thursday.

He also said Sudan's next rulers will face some major challenges.

"First we have the economy which has deteriorated in the last year or so. This is the main concern now for most of the Sudanese people, how to meet their minimum needs for the families," said Hajji. "The other challenge is ... how to bring the military groups in Darfur and in the Nuba Mountains and in the Southern Blue Nile to the peace process. How to maintain peace in Sudan is also another challenge for the coming military rule."

Al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Sudan's Darfur region. But Hajji said he doubts the now ex-president will be sent abroad for trial.

"In Sudan, a large number of people, say they want other ways of settling the grievances that took place in the previous era," he told VOA. "Some people are suggesting that we should follow South Africa's path or the Moroccan, or perhaps Truth and Justice [Commission], where people will try to solve this by traditional Sudanese and African means."