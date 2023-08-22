Son of Longtime Cambodian Ruler Chosen to Succeed Father as New Prime Minister

Cambodia’s parliament has overwhelmingly elected Hun Manet to succeed his father, longtime autocratic ruler Hun Sen, as the country’s prime minister.

The selection of the 45-year-old Hun Manet as Cambodia’s new leader comes just weeks after his father announced he would be stepping aside after nearly four decades in power, prompted by the landslide victory of his ruling Cambodian People’s Party in parliamentary elections.

The election was denounced by Western governments and human rights groups as a sham because the main opposition party was banned from taking part. Hun Manet won a parliamentary seat as a member of the CPP.

A graduate of the U.S.-based West Point Military Academy, Hun Manet has served for years in Cambodia’s military, holding various posts, such as head of counterterrorism, deputy military commander and army chief. He also holds a master’s degree from New York University and a doctorate from Bristol University in Britain, all in economics.