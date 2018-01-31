Source: Mueller to Interview Former Spokesman of Trump Legal Team

Special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to interview the former spokesman of President Donald Trump's legal team as part of an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Mark Corallo represented Trump's outside lawyers amid the federal and congressional Russia inquiries, until he resigned last summer.

A source familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the interview was expected within two weeks.

Among other things, Corallo may be questioned about reports that Trump dictated a misleading statement on his son's June 2016 meeting with a group of Russians, the source said.

Mueller's team is also investigating whether there was any collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign or attempts to obstruct the investigation.

Corallo's departure in July came amid other staff changes and media reports that Trump's legal team was reorganizing and considering ways to try to limit Mueller's probe.

U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that Moscow worked to sway last year's election towards Trump. Moscow has denied interference and Trump, a Republican, has said there was no collusion.

Mueller, a former FBI director, was appointed in May to lead the federal investigation, which so far has resulted in guilty pleas from former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos. Former campaign manager Paul Manafort and aide Richard Gates have pleaded not guilty to charges including money laundering.

Mueller's team has interviewed a number of former top Trump campaign staff, members of his Cabinet and administration, former U.S. officials and staff from the social media network Facebook.

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of three congressional panels investigating Moscow's activities during the campaign, has asked Corallo for an interview next month.