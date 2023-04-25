South Africa Backtracks on Quitting ICC, Cites Communication 'Error'

South Africa is not planning to quit the International Criminal Court, as earlier suggested by President Cyril Ramaphosa, his office said Tuesday, citing a communication error from the ruling ANC party.

Hours earlier, Ramaphosa had said his African National Congress had decided to withdraw South Africa from the International Criminal Court, which last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ICC arrest warrant meant that Pretoria, which is to host the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa bloc summit this year, would have to detain Putin on arrival.

"The presidency wishes to clarify that South Africa remains a signatory (to the ICC)," Ramaphosa's office said in a late-night statement.

It said the "clarification follows an error in a comment made during a media briefing held by the governing African National Congress."

The ANC had earlier told journalists that the issue of South Africa withdrawing from the ICC had been raised at a weekend meeting of its national executive council.

Then, when questioned by a journalist during a joint media conference with the visiting President Sauli Niinisto of Finland, Ramaphosa said the ANC "has taken that decision that it is prudent that South Africa should pull out of the ICC."

The presidency said "regrettably" Ramaphosa had "erroneously affirmed a similar position" to the ruling party.

In another statement Tuesday night, the ANC said an "unintended impression may have been created that a categorical decision for an immediate withdrawal had been taken. This is not so."

It said the executive committee, the party's supreme decision-making body, had discussed the "unequal" and "often selective application of international law by the ICC."

The arrest warrant against Putin followed accusations that the Kremlin unlawfully deported Ukrainian children.

On whether South Africa would arrest Putin, Ramaphosa said, "that matter is under consideration."

But his party's secretary general Fikile Mbalula earlier declared that "Putin can come anytime in this country."

Pretoria has close ties with Moscow dating back decades to when the Kremlin supported the ANC's fight against apartheid.

The continental powerhouse has refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine that has largely isolated Moscow on the international stage, saying it wants to stay neutral and prefers dialogue to end the war.

South Africa made an attempt to pull out of the ICC in 2016 following a dispute a year earlier when then-Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir visited the country for an African Union summit.

It refused to arrest him, despite him being the subject of an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

The controversial decision to pull out was however revoked when a domestic court ruled such a move would have been unconstitutional.